Are You Happy With Your In-House Role? Take Our Survey
Law360 (October 23, 2026, 10:49 AM EDT)
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The Law360® Pulse In-House Satisfaction Survey
The Law360® Pulse In-House Compensation Survey
Is your company giving you everything you need to succeed? Are you feeling burned out? Is outside counsel able to provide assistance? What are some misconceptions about working in-house?
Your input in our annual In-House Satisfaction Survey will allow Law360 to answer these questions and more. You can explore the results of last year's survey here.
We aggregate all responses and never directly attribute answers to individual respondents.
We count on broad participation to produce meaningful results.
Take the survey
For questions, please contact surveys@law360.com.
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