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DEA Judge Will Not Reopen Marijuana Rescheduling Hearing

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 22, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The coalition fighting marijuana legalization won a partial victory after a Drug Enforcement Administration's administrative law judge on Thursday allowed into the record a U.S. Government Accountability Office report the group championed but denied new testimony on it, saying the report "speaks for itself."...

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