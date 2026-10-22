Trump, World Liberty Sued Over 'Corrupt' $2B UAE Deal
By Aislinn Keely ( October 22, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A former employee of stablecoin issuer Circle sued President Donald Trump and the Trump-tied crypto firm World Liberty Financial Thursday over allegedly "corrupt" business deals with the United Arab Emirates that the software engineer says violated the Constitution and harmed his former employer....
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