CMS Hit With Another Broker Suit Over ACA Registration Bar
By Gianna Ferrarin ( October 22, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has been hit with another suit by health insurance brokers alleging the agency is unlawfully blocking them from registering to help individuals find Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage for plan year 2027....
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