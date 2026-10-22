Cannabis Dispensary Must Arbitrate Firings, Union Says

By Benjamin Morse ( October 22, 2026, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Nevada cannabis dispensary must arbitrate two workers' grievances over their firings because it agreed to honor its predecessor's union contract when it purchased the business, a union argued, urging a federal judge to reject the company's bid to toss the case....
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