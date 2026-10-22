Jackson Walker Hits Back At Fee Clawback Sanction Move
By Vince Sullivan ( October 22, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Law firm Jackson Walker said Wednesday that it should not be sanctioned for failing to bring to a Texas federal judge's attention additional cases involving an undisclosed romantic relationship between a bankruptcy judge and one of its attorneys because the U.S. Trustee already investigated those cases and didn't take action....
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