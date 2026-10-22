Del. AG Alleges Glock Fuels Illegal Machine Gun Violence

By Jarek Rutz ( October 22, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- State Attorney General Kathleen Jennings sued Glock Inc. and its Austrian affiliate in the Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday, alleging the gunmaker knowingly sells pistols that can be converted into illegal machine guns with inexpensive devices, fueling gun violence across the state....
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