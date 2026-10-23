NY Commercial Attys Must Justify Discovery Cost Bids Early
By Andrea Keckley ( October 23, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- New York Courts Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas said in an administrative order earlier this month that commercial litigators who want opposing counsel to fund some or all of the discovery process must state their basis for the request and provide a "good faith" estimate of the costs....
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