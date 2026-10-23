DOJ Sues Alaska Over Two Dan Sullivans On Senate Ballot

By Courtney Bublé ( October 23, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Dan J. Sullivan, who is running for Senate in Alaska against Sen. Dan. Sullivan, said on Friday it "was a surprise to me" that the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit claiming his presence on the ballot could mislead voters and skew the election results. ...
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