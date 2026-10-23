SEC To Check Firms' Preparedness For AI Cyberattacks
By Jessica Corso ( October 23, 2026, 11:02 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that it plans to scrutinize financial firms' use of artificial intelligence in order to ensure that the companies are guarded against cybersecurity attacks....
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