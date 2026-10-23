Mich. Appeals Court Upholds Indigent Defense Fee

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 23, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Criminal defendants can be required to reimburse the full cost of their court-appointed attorneys even when most of those expenses are covered by state indigent defense grants, a Michigan appeals court ruled after rejecting a woman's argument that the arrangement allows counties to recover the same costs twice....
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