Consumers Fight Bids To End Delta-8 Mislabeling Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 23, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Vape maker Savage Enterprises, two distributors and a California testing lab must not be allowed to shake a lawsuit accusing them of trying to pass off vape pens with illegal levels of THC as legal hemp products, consumers told an Arkansas federal court, saying their dismissal bids are moot because there is a new complaint....
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