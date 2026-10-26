Mars Released From Peanut Butter M&M's Allergy Lawsuit

By Aaron Keller ( October 26, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Mars Inc. will no longer face a Connecticut state court lawsuit by a woman who said M&M's Minis caused her to suffer an allergic reaction, as she agreed to end litigation that survived a motion to strike after she admitted consuming the "peanut butter" version of the product....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.