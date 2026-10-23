Telemed Co. Owner Gets 20 Years For $46M Medicare Scheme
By Carolina Bolado ( October 23, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The owner of a telemedicine company was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to organizing and leading a $46.2 million fraud that targeted Medicare patients to get them to accept unnecessary orthotic braces and genetic tests....
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