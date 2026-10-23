Geico Says Fla. Cos. Owe $4M For Fraudulent Billing Scheme
By Hope Patti ( October 23, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A group of Geico insurers told a Florida federal court Friday that they are entitled to recover more than $4 million from healthcare companies that they say submitted thousands of fraudulent no-fault insurance claims for medically unnecessary services purportedly provided to insured car crash victims....
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