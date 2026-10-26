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Hg To Buy Majority Stake In Renewable Software Biz 3E

By Dawood Fakhir ( October 26, 2026, 2:57 PM GMT) -- Renewable energy technology company 3E said Monday that it has secured "a majority investment" from private equity firm Hg in a deal in which HgCapital Trust PLC will also invest approximately £6.1 million ($8.1 million)....

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