Bank Surcharge Hike Could Raise £5.8B, Think Tank Says
By Josh White ( October 26, 2026, 6:30 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s Labour government could raise £5.8 billion ($7.7 billion) by restoring the bank surcharge to 8% in the autumn budget, a think tank said Monday....
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