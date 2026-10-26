Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jarek Rutz ( October 26, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court last week approved a $250 million settlement of litigation over Microsoft Corp.'s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc., while Albertsons Cos. Inc. accused Kroger Co. of rejecting changes that could have saved their $24.6 billion merger, and the Delaware Supreme Court ordered Verisk Analytics Inc. to keep pursuing a $2.35 billion acquisition....
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