11th Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Pay More For Storm Losses

By Hope Patti ( October 26, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Hartford insurer that paid out a Florida condominium association's claim for 11 buildings that sustained flood damage during Hurricane Ian does not owe any additional coverage, the Eleventh Circuit said, affirming that the association failed to file the required proof of loss for the additional amounts sought....
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