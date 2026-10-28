At 4th Circ., DOJ Admits But Downplays Goldstein Trial Errors

By Jeff Overley ( October 28, 2026, 12:02 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice late Tuesday acknowledged that it confused key statutory terms related to jury instructions at famed appellate advocate Tom Goldstein's criminal trial, while also insisting "the government's mistake here was understandable" and shouldn't upend a jury's guilty verdict....
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