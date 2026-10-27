Trader Joe's TM Fraud Claims Lack Detail, Smucker Says

By Adam Lidgett ( October 27, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Smucker has urged an Ohio federal court not to throw out its trademark registrations for crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that it accused Trader Joe's of infringing, hitting back at the grocery store chain's claims that the snack brand defrauded the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.