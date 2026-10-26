Mawson Creditor Says $1.5M Bond Defeats Contempt Bid

By Jarek Rutz ( October 26, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- An Australian creditor that helped force cryptocurrency miner Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. into bankruptcy has urged the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to reject the company's bid to hold it in contempt and fine it $10,000 a day, arguing another creditor has already posted the full $1.5 million bond required by the court....
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