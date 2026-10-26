DC Circ. Doubts SEC Delay Harmed Lek Securities

By Jared Foretek ( October 26, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared unmoved Monday by a defunct brokerage firm's plea that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took too long in reviewing 2013 New York Stock Exchange sanctions over supervisory violations, suggesting the decade-old written record might have been adequate to uphold the NYSE's findings....
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