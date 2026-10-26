EU Privacy Board Urged To Confirm Limits On Tax Data Swaps

By Kevin Pinner ( October 26, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The European Data Protection Board should confirm that its guidelines limiting large-scale, systematic data transfers will continue applying to automatic exchanges of tax information despite wording that could suggest otherwise in draft European Union legislation, the leader of a group representing "accidental" U.S. citizens said Monday....
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