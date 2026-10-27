Michigan Civil Rights Panel OKs Changes To Exemption Bids
By Melanie Dorsey ( October 27, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Civil Rights Commission unanimously approved a resolution Monday directing the state's Civil Rghts Department to clarify procedures for seeking exemptions from Michigan's anti-discrimination law, including situations in which religious freedoms and other constitutional protections may conflict with state civil rights requirements....
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