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CMA Seeks Views On Prologis' £14B Segro Deal

By Dawood Fakhir ( October 27, 2026, 4:46 PM GMT) -- The antitrust regulator called Tuesday for input on how U.S. warehouse business Prologis' £14 billion ($19 billion) planned acquisition of British rival Segro might harm competition in U.K. markets....

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