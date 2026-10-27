SEC Advances Plans To Alter Market Surveillance Tool

By Jessica Corso ( October 27, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has moved one step closer to adopting a rule that could change the way a market surveillance tool known as the consolidated audit trail operates, informing the White House of a planned rulemaking two months after the SEC's chairman floated taking over the CAT....
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