SEC Rejects Rengan Rajaratnam's Bid To End Adviser Ban

By Katryna Perera ( October 28, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declined to lift a more-than-decade-old industry ban on the younger brother of convicted insider trader Raj Rajaratnam, rejecting his argument that the restriction has hampered his ability to find work in finance....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.