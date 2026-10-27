3 Federal Circuit Clashes To Watch In November
By Ryan Davis ( October 27, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A high-stakes case that will determine whether the U.S. government should face patent infringement claims over Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines and Labcorp's appeal of a nine-figure patent verdict against it are among the arguments the Federal Circuit will hear in November....
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