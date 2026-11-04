SEC's 'Innovation Exemption' Isn't A Substitute For Legislation

By Niels Lemmers ( November 4, 2026, 12:26 PM EST) -- On Sept. 15, the U.S. Senate failed to pass the cloture motion regarding further consideration of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.[1] As a result, consideration of the bill has come to a standstill for the time being. It also means that, for now, there is no new legal framework defining the jurisdictions of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission....