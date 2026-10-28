Exec Can't Shake AU$17M Tax Settlement, Court Says

By Kevin Pinner ( October 28, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A director cannot appeal his liability for judgment under a roughly AU$17 million ($12 million) settlement deed linked to tax fraud allegations against his companies because his challenge had no merit, was filed late and lacked supporting evidence, the Supreme Court of New South Wales said Wednesday....
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