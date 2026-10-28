Patients Tell Colo. Justices Hospital Defied Gender Care Order
By Rachel Konieczny ( October 28, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Transgender youth patients of Children's Hospital Colorado are challenging a judge's discharge of their contempt citation against the hospital for not resuming the provision of medical gender-affirming care to them, urging Colorado's justices to decide whether the hospital complied with an injunction prohibiting it from refusing to provide the care....
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