MSU Trustee Says Ethics Code Violates First Amendment

By Susan Smiley ( October 28, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Michigan State University trustee filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the board chair and secretary Wednesday, alleging that recent revisions to the board of trustees code of ethics are unconstitutional and intended to silence trustees who criticize the university or dissent from majority decisions....
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