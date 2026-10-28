CFTC's Selig Vows 'Grounded' Oversight Of Agentic Finance
By Aislinn Keely ( October 28, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael Selig said Wednesday that his agency plans to take a "grounded" approach to agentic finance that's also mindful of the risks it poses and courted industry feedback on how to address the rise of artificial intelligence in derivative markets....
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