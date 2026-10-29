Wash. Panel Says Man Didn't Possess Cached Abuse Image

By Parker Quinlan ( October 29, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals court has reversed a man's conviction on one of four counts related to images of child sexual abuse, ruling he was incorrectly found to be in knowing possession of an image that was automatically saved to his computer's hard drive without his knowledge....
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