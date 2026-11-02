FTC Highlights Path To Preserve Board Rights In A Rival Co.

By Nathaniel Asker, Jessica Delbaum and Peter Bozzo ( November 2, 2026, 2:39 PM EST) -- On Sept. 16, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had simultaneously issued a complaint and accepted a proposed consent order related to an agreement between two large firearms manufacturers, Beretta Holding SA and Sturm Ruger & Co. Inc., pursuant to which Beretta would acquire up to 25% of Ruger and receive the right to nominate two directors to Ruger's board....
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