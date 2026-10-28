Albright Left Key Issue In Billion-Dollar IP Fight Unanswered

By Dani Kass ( October 28, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- In May 2025, then-U.S. District Judge Alan Albright watched a jury hold that VLSI Technology is controlled by Fortress Investment Group, but by the time he left the bench in August 2026, the judge had yet to decide whether that ownership would let Intel avoid billions of dollars in patent infringement verdicts....
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