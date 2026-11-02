How Banks Can Better Prepare For Wire Fraud Risks

By Shelli Clarkston ( November 2, 2026, 3:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's recovery of approximately $375,000 for an Iowa business, whose name was not publicly available, that lost more than $800,000 in a business email compromise scheme serves as another reminder that fraudulent wire transfers remain one of the most significant financial risks facing businesses.[1] The recovery was announced in September....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.