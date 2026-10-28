Mich. Judge Weighs Toshiba Legal Bills Discovery Fight
By Melanie Dorsey ( October 28, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday questioned whether she needs to review specific objections to DTE Electric Co. and Consumers Energy Co.'s multimillion-dollar attorney fee request before deciding whether Toshiba Corp. must disclose its own legal bills and litigation expenses following a nearly $394.4 million jury verdict over a botched power plant overhaul....
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