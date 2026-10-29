Watchdog Seeks Views On Merger Of Workforce Safety Cos.
By Dawood Fakhir ( October 29, 2026, 3:26 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator said Thursday it is seeking the market's view on whether the combination of two of Britain's largest providers of safety systems for lone workers could harm competition in Britain....
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