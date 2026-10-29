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Ex-Apple, Intel GC Joins British American Tobacco Board

By Andrea Keckley ( October 29, 2026, 12:10 PM EDT) -- British American Tobacco announced Wednesday that a lawyer currently serving as lead independent director of mountain resort company Vail Resorts and a director of software company C3.ai will join its board as an independent nonexecutive director at the start of next year, touting his history in top in-house roles at Apple and Intel....

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