Weil's Collapse Ends Firm's Long Run As Bankruptcy Leader

By Alex Wittenberg ( October 29, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP helped pioneer modern bankruptcy practice and earned hundreds of millions of dollars leading many of the biggest Chapter 11 cases in U.S. history. Its collapse this week marks a stunning end to that legacy and reflects major changes in how law firms function today, attorneys told Law360....
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