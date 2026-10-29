Lessons From The Past For Weil's Final Curtain Call

By Rick Archer ( October 29, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP leaders may have every reason to agree to an out-of-court wind-down, but dissolving such a storied law firm, which announced Wednesday it intends to shut down following an exodus of attorneys, is not as simple as a handshake among partners, experts said in interviews with Law360 on Wednesday....
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