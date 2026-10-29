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PCAOB To Consider Easing Path To Semiannual Reporting

By Jessica Corso ( October 29, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced Thursday that it could soon alter its regulations in a way that could make it easier for companies to choose semiannual reporting should the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopt those changes to the public-company reporting schedule....

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