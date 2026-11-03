Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justice Earls Keeps NC Supreme Court Seat In Win For Dems

By Hayley Fowler and Hilary Russ ( November 3, 2026, 11:55 PM EST) -- Incumbent Justice Anita Earls preserved her seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday, delivering Democrats a key victory in their effort to reclaim a majority on the state's highest court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies