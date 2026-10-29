Tech Prices, Driver Networks Hang Over DoorDash Tie-Up

By Bryan Koenig ( October 29, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Antitrust observers told Law360 Thursday they expect significant scrutiny of DoorDash's plan to acquire Instacart for an equity value of approximately $17 billion, pointing to the overlap between their restaurant and grocery delivery services, and the timing of the deal just as the Federal Trade Commission launches a surveillance pricing investigation....
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