Kathy Jennings Wins 3rd Term As Delaware Attorney General

By Jarek Rutz and Hilary Russ ( November 3, 2026, 10:59 PM EST) -- Delaware voters gave Democratic Attorney General Kathy Jennings a third consecutive four-year term Tuesday, deciding who will lead an office responsible for prosecuting criminals, protecting consumers and policing corporate misconduct in the nation's leading state for business incorporation....
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