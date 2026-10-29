Michigan Men Sentenced For Credit Card Fraud Scheme
By Susan Smiley ( October 29, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Two Detroit men were sentenced to years of incarceration by a Michigan federal judge Wednesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud and admitting to running an elaborate credit card scheme that affected 15 victims....
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