Squires Says AI Advances Will 'Reinvigorate' The IP System

By Ryan Davis ( October 30, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires said at a conference Friday that the advent of artificial intelligence has the office "questioning everything," and he believes the technology "completely reinvigorates and allows for renewed confidence" in the patent system....
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