DOJ Backs Ex-Wisconsin Judge's ICE Obstruction Conviction
By Andrea Keckley ( October 30, 2026, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Seventh Circuit that the high-profile conviction of a former Wisconsin state court judge for interfering with an ICE arrest was not compromised by her position on the bench or by jury instructions....
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